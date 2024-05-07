Patanjali Case: IMA President's Comments 'Unacceptable', Says SC | 10 Things The Top Court Said

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as \"very, very unacceptable\" the statements made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) president RV Asokan targeting the apex court in a recent interview with the news agency PTI.

The court was hearing the IMA's case about Patanjali Ayurved's misleading advertisements top court also said celebrities, social media influencers, and others who endorse products“are equally responsible” for misleading advertisements.

Here are the top 10 things that the Supreme Court said about the Patanjali Ayurved's misleading advertisements case today:

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed displeasure over Asokan's comments a day before the top court was slated to hear the matter.

\"You are the one coming to the court and saying that the other side are the ones misleading the public by advertisements, running your system of medicine down. What are you doing?\" the Bench said filed an application urging the court to take judicial notice of the \"wanton and unwarranted comments\" made by the IMA president SC Bench, while warning the public figures, said,“We are of the opinion that the advertisers or the advertising agencies or endorsers are equally responsible for issuing false and misleading advertisements.”

\"Endorsements by public figures, influencers, celebrities, etc go a long way in promoting a product, and it is imperative for them to act with responsibility when endorsing any product in the course of advertisements,\" the apex court added read: Patanjali misleading ads: Supreme Court orders removal of online ads, halts sale of suspended productsThe top court also noted that there are Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines which call for influencers to be transparent about paid endorsements. The court also emphasised that influencers and celebrities should not abuse the public's trust in them.“They have to take responsibility for advertisements as contemplated in guideline 8 (ads that target or use children) and guideline 12 (duties of manufacturers, service providers and ad agency) to ensure that the trust of the consumer is not abused or exploited due to sheer lack of knowledge or experience,” the Bench said, invoking CCPA guidelines.

Also read: Patanjali ad case: SC slams Uttarakhand's Licensing Authority for inaction, ... 'eyes shut deliberately'\"Guideline 13 requires due responsibility to be taken for advertisements and requires a person who endorses a product to have adequate information or experience with the specific food product to be endorsed, and it must be ensured that it is not deceptive,\" it added top court added that the guidelines under the Consumer Protection Act are meant to ensure that the consumer is aware of the products purchased from the market, particularly in the health and food sectors read: Baba Ramdev 'crossed red line' with false COVID cure claims, people believed him: IMA chief on confronting PatanjaliThe Bench also tasked the Consumer Affairs Ministry with establishing a system for advertisers to submit self-declarations for print-media ads within four weeks Bench asked the IMA president to respond to Patanjali Ayurved's application and posted the matter for further hearing on May 14.



