Japan Wants To Transfer Warships To Australia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The Japanese government intends to announce a tender for thesupply of warships to Australia as part of its naval modernizationand development program, Azernews reports.

It was emphasized that if Japan wins the tender, it will supplyAustralia with upgraded versions of its most modern destroyers. Itwas noted that other potential candidates for the supply ofwarships to Australia include Germany and South Korea.

In February this year, Australian Defense Minister Richard Milesannounced that the government would spend an additional $7.3billion to modernize the navy over the next ten years.