Next Group Of Azerbaijani Servicemen To Attend EFES-2024 Exercise In Turkiye


5/7/2024 3:11:33 PM

Next Group Of Azerbaijani Servicemen To Attend EFES-2024 Exercise In Turkiye Image
 Fatime Letifova

EFES-2024 multinational exercise is being held with theparticipation of a total of 1567 personnel from 49 countries in thecities of Istanbul and Izmir of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, to be involved in thepractical classes of the multinational live-fire exercise, havebeen sent to Turkiye.

EFES-2024 multinational international exercise will continueuntil May 30.

AzerNews

