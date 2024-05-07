Next Group Of Azerbaijani Servicemen To Attend EFES-2024 Exercise In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
EFES-2024 multinational exercise is being held with theparticipation of a total of 1567 personnel from 49 countries in thecities of Istanbul and Izmir of Turkiye, Azernews reports.
The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, to be involved in thepractical classes of the multinational live-fire exercise, havebeen sent to Turkiye.
EFES-2024 multinational international exercise will continueuntil May 30.
MENAFN07052024000195011045ID1108185210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.