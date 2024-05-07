Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Arrested Rafiq Chaudhary Did Recce, Sent Video To Anmol Bishnoi, Say Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Mumbai Police Crime Branch said on Tuesday that Rafiq Chaudhary, who was arrested in connection with the Salman Khan residence firing case, had done a recce of the actor's apartment building on April 12 said Chaudhary had also made a video of the recce and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi. \"The accused had met both the shooters on April 8 and April 11 in the Kurla area,\" the Mumbai Police Crime Branch was quoted by ANI as saying Chaudhary was arrested from Rajasthan. \"He has been remanded to the custody of the Crime Branch till May 13,\" police said about fifth arrested accused, Rafiq ChaudharyMohammed Rafiq Chaudhary (37) is reportedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly providing financial help to the shooters involved in firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house, officials told PTI on Tuesday. He is the fifth person to be arrested in the firing case official were quoted as saying that Chaudhary's role had come to light during the interrogation of the persons arrested in the case. \"He is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and was in direct contact with the alleged shooters - Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta,\" the official said.\"Choudhary allegedly provided financial support to Pal and Gupta to purchase a motorcycle and rent a house,\" he said.\"He also conducted a recce around Khan's residence more than five times,\" the official said. Before the firing incident, Choudhary had gone to Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai and stayed with Pal and Gupta, he added.\"Choudhary provided all the logistical support to the accused persons since the conspiracy of firing was hatched,\" the official said a specific information received about Choudhary's whereabouts, a crime branch team was sent to Rajasthan and he was apprehended from Nagaur district motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14 and fled from the spot. The Mumbai police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the case of firing outside Khan's residence of the arrested persons, Anuj Thapan, who was accused of supplying weapons to the shooters, allegedly hanged himself in a police lock-up here on May 1.Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is believed to be in the US or Canada, have been named in the firing case.

MENAFN07052024007365015876ID1108185333