MMI Webinar With MBA Focuses On Using Data, Technology To Reach 'Mortgage-Ready' Millennials

Image caption: Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI).

This webinar will equip mortgage professionals with practical strategies to engage the estimated 5.4 million“mortgage-ready” millennials. Iverson will be joined by David Blazek, director of product development at Guild Mortgage, Brian Hale, founder and CEO of Mortgage Advisory Partners, Chad Jampedro, CEO of Bonzo and Tony Thompson, founder and CEO of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America. Together, they will unveil tactics for effectively engaging and connecting with today's homebuyers and delve into strategies for fostering trust with modern buyers and growing sales pipelines.







Image caption: Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Heidi Iverson.

“Comprehending the contemporary homebuyer is essential for every mortgage leader,” said Iverson.“This webinar aims to enhance attendees' comprehension of present-day buyers, untapped markets, and methods for pinpointing product requirements to meet market demand. Given the evolving lending environment, the ability to identify and serve particular markets can be the decisive factor for mortgage professionals.”

To register for the webinar, visit

About MMI:

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit or contact ... .

