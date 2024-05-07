Next Package Of EU Sanctions On Russia To Include 11 Ships - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a new package of sanctions, the European Union proposed to impose restrictions on 11 vessels that contribute to Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg , Ukrinform saw.

If approved by member states, the restrictions would deny ships access to EU ports and anchorages, and complicate their logistics by banning them from using a range of services from European companies.

Among the vessels that could be targeted by sanctions are four fuel tankers, two oil tankers, two gas storage vessels used in PJSC Novatek's liquefied gas transshipment project on the Kamchatka Peninsula, and a cargo vessel. One of the vessels is the Andromeda Star tanker, which was wrecked in the Baltic Sea and found to hold invalid European insurance.

According to Bloomberg, the proposals are part of an EU effort aimed at hampering Moscow's ability to circumvent Russian oil price caps by employing a shadow fleet and restricting the activities of vessels involved in the transportation of goods that feed the Russian military machine, especially in sanctioned sectors.

The ban would apply to insurance and technical assistance, including bunkering, ship supply services, crew rotation services, loading and unloading, and towing services, according to a draft document seen by the agency.

As reported, the European Union proposed to introduce sanctions against about 55 entities and more than 60 individuals as part of the next, 13th, package of restrictions to be imposed on Russia.