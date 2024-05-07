Man Booked For Using VPN In J&K's Rajouri, Third Such Case In 2 Days

This was the third such instance when a case was registered against a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for using VPN in the last two days.

In an order issued on April 24, Additional District Magistrate of Rajouri Rajeev Kumar Khajuria ordered immediate suspension of VPN services in the district as a preventive measure to protect all information related to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data from cyber attacks.

Officials said a police team was on patrolling duty on Tuesday when during routine frisking in Dharamsal area, a man was found to be using banned VPN on his mobile phone.

During investigation, it was found that Mohammed Dishan of Brehvi area of Kalakote tehsil had downloaded and installed three VPN softwares on his phone, thus violating the district magistrate's order, they said.

