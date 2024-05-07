Man Booked For Using VPN In J&K's Rajouri, Third Such Case In 2 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A man in Rajouri district was booked on Tuesday for using virtual private network (VPN) which was banned last month by the district administration, officials said.
This was the third such instance when a case was registered against a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for using VPN in the last two days.ADVERTISEMENT
In an order issued on April 24, Additional District Magistrate of Rajouri Rajeev Kumar Khajuria ordered immediate suspension of VPN services in the district as a preventive measure to protect all information related to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data from cyber attacks.
Officials said a police team was on patrolling duty on Tuesday when during routine frisking in Dharamsal area, a man was found to be using banned VPN on his mobile phone.
During investigation, it was found that Mohammed Dishan of Brehvi area of Kalakote tehsil had downloaded and installed three VPN softwares on his phone, thus violating the district magistrate's order, they said. Read Also No Content Available
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07052024000215011059ID1108185297
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.