Sysco Corporation Giving Back Food Drive

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce

If all you know about Sysco is those ubiquitous food trucks outside your favorite restaurant, then you really don't know much about the world's largest broadline food distributor.

Since Sysco's formation in Houston in 1969, it has grown its annual sales from $115 million to its all-time high of $76.3 billion in the last fiscal year, both through organic growth and acquisitions. Being the leader in the foodservice industry means Sysco understands the important role food plays in bringing people together and creating connections. That understanding inspired Sysco's company purpose: Connecting the world to share food and care for one another.

Last November, the Chamber held the popular Holiday Food & Supply Drive benefitting Tony's Place, a resource center and community safe space for LGBTQ+ Houston youth. Sysco joined in a big way as a Giving Back Sponsor.

“Sysco's Spectrum LGBTQ+ & Allies CRG worked alongside our DEl team to make an in-kind donation to the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber's Holiday Food & Supply Drive, closing out Sysco's first-ever Global Purpose Month,” said Nathan Hejl, Senior Research Manager, Customer Insights and Spectrum LGBTQ+ & Allies Colleague Resource Group (CRG), Co-Chair, Strategic Partnerships Committee.“Global Purpose Month was launched to mobilize colleagues around the world in connecting the world to share food and care for one another. Together, we made a positive impact on the communities we serve and advanced our Global Good Goal to contribute $500 million of good in our communities by 2025.

