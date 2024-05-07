Total Energies And Sinopec Expand Cooperation In Field Of Low-Carbon Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

French Total Energies and Chinese petrochemical company Sinopechave signed a strategic cooperation agreement to deepen theirpartnership, especially in the field of low-carbon energy, Azernews reports.

The companies have been cooperating for many years, especiallyin Angola and Brazil in the field of exploration and production, aswell as in general in various fields such as oil, LNG, trade inpetroleum products and mechanical engineering.

Recently, the companies joined forces to create a plant for theproduction of environmentally friendly aviation fuel (SAF) with acapacity of 230 thousand tons per year at the Sinopec refinery inChina.

The new agreement is aimed at using new opportunities throughthe application of company competencies.

In particular, the two companies plan to combine their researchand development experience in the field of biofuels, greenhydrogen, CO2 recycling and storage systems (CCUS) anddecarbonization.