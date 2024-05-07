Denmark Announces EUR 33.5M Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Danish government is contributing DKK 250 million (EUR 33.5 million) to help meet the basic needs of the most affected Ukrainians.

That's according to a statement posted on the website of the Danish Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

"The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is extremely serious. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, thousands of homes have been destroyed, hospitals have been bombed, and basic necessities such as water, heating, and electricity are scarce resources for many Ukrainians. In areas close to the front line the situation has especially reached a catastrophic level. Many women and children are particularly vulnerable. With this new support package, we aim to ensure urgent and life-saving humanitarian aid and protection for the most vulnerable groups," Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jorgensen said.

According to the statement, the package provides basic emergency assistance such as food, medicine, water, and shelter to Ukrainians in the hardest-hit areas.

The support focuses especially on protection of the most vulnerable Ukrainians. This includes the millions of children who suffer from the consequences of the war and are in need of a safe environment, social activities, and support to continue their education even as the war rages.

The support package also contributes to efforts to prevent, mitigate and respond to the particular risks faced by women and girls – including the risk of sexual and gender-based violence – and contributes towards provision of e.g. psychosocial support and maternal health care.

More than two years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, nearly 15 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN. This represents about 40% of the population still in Ukraine. The war particularly affects the most vulnerable Ukrainians, including women, children, and people displaced by the war.