Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev Meets With Outgoing Iranian Ambassador

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of andprospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran acrosspolitical, economic, trade, energy, agricultural and otherdomains.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.