Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev Meets With Outgoing Iranian Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met Tuesdaywith Ambassador of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi as he ends hisdiplomatic mission in the country, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of andprospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran acrosspolitical, economic, trade, energy, agricultural and otherdomains.
Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev wished Ambassador Seyyed AbbasMousavi success in his future endeavors.
MENAFN07052024000195011045ID1108182586
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.