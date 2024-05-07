Kuwaiti Medical Team Wraps Up Relief Mission In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- A contingent of Kuwaiti physicians concluded on Tuesday a relief mission that provided healthcare aid to a number of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, many of whom relied on critical surgeries the team conducted as a lifeline.

Besides the healthcare assistance, the team belonging to Kuwait Relief Society, was also involved in a slew of endeavors dealing with essential food supplies and housing projects, according to team leader Omar Al-Thuwaini, citing some 236 surgeries the Kuwaiti physicians managed to complete.

The extensive program included a number of workshops and training programs that allowed the Kuwaiti physicians to impart some of their knowledge on how to deal with health emergencies, which could prove crucial in saving lives, he said.

Given the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Palestinian enclave, he called on aid bodies and institutions around the world to join relief efforts in the Gaza Strip, saying that the healthcare system there is on the brink of collapse, in addition to acute food shortages that have led to mass starvation.

The team's administrative coordinator, Mahmoud Al-Mesbah, said some of the initiatives carried out include overseeing the delivery of some 20 tonnes of aid running the gamut from healthcare supplies to hygiene tools, besides equipping medical facilities suffering from a dearth of essential equipment.

Team member Dr. Mohammad Al-Kandari, a general surgeon, thanked the Kuwait-based charity for putting together this initiative, saying the endeavor allowed the Kuwaiti physicians the chance to should the responsibility of providing aid to the Palestinians. (end) slm