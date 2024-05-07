Parveez Rasool Assures To Handhold Blind Cricketers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Wathoora- International Cricketer Parveez Rasool assured his support to visually challenged (blind) cricketers during an inaugural match of Champions Trophy tournament which was played on Tuesday at Wathoora Sports ground in Budgam. Rasool said that he along with J&K Sports Association will always be there to support visually challenged cricketers.
The tournament is organised by Wathoora Sports Association in collaboration with J&K Blind Welfare Trust , Birla Open Minds School Pampore, Khyber Girls School Chadoora, Mech Alpha, Koshish , J&K RTI Movement, A 4 Auto sales, Crescent Bakery Chadoora and others.
Dr Raja Muzaffar a noted social worker who is also Patron of J&K Blind Welfare Trust and senior functionary of Wathoora Sports Association
said that physically challenged people especially visually challenged people are impacted with mental depression and the best thing is to involve them in sports and spiritual activities.
“ Today was a historic moment for the Wathoora Sports Association as for the first time in the history
a cricket match was played between the two teams who were visually challenged. It was an honour for us“ said Latief Dar Chairman Wathoora Sports Association
The inaugural match of Champions Trophy 2024 was played between SB Titans and Rising Stars. Rising stars won the toss and were elected to the ball first.
Batting first SB Titans put the target of 87 in 8 overs and in reply SB Titans also scored 86 and the match ended in a tie putting the match to be decided in super over. In super over SB Titans beat Rising Stars.
Bilal Kumar was declared man of the match who scored
22 runs and took 2 wickets
