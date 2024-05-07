New Zealand Intends To Conclude A Free Trade Agreement With The UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates will begin negotiationson a comprehensive economic partnership and free trade agreement, Azernews reports.

"The UAE is an important bilateral partner of New Zealand, andthe start of free trade negotiations will be a big step towardsexpanding trade and economic relations between the two countries,stimulating our economy and creating broad export opportunities forNew Zealand producers," the head of the Ministry of Trade said in astatement published on the government's website.

As McClay noted, the main areas for the development ofcooperation will be "a number of areas," including agriculture andenergy. "The opportunities that have opened up with the signing ofthe agreement will increase household incomes and reduce the costof living in New Zealand," he stressed, also pointing out that theagreement with the UAE will be the first step in developingrelations with other countries in the region.