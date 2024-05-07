Amazon Invests $9 Billion In Singapore Cloud Technology

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS
Amazon's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), isinvesting $9 billion in Singapore's cloud infrastructure, Azernews reports.
AWS plans to spend these investments over four years to expandthe cloud computing infrastructure in Singapore. The investmentproject is aimed at meeting the growing consumer demand for cloudservices and accelerating the introduction of artificialintelligence (AI).
According to the company's estimates, financial investments willcreate about 12.3 thousand full-time jobs in local Singaporeancompanies.
"These investments will cause a ripple effect throughoutSingapore by accelerating economic growth and the introduction ofcloud technologies," the agency quotes AWS regional managerPriscilla Chun as saying.
The head of the AWS Tokyo office, Tadao Nagasaki, announced onJanuary 19 that AWS will invest 2 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) inJapan's cloud infrastructure.
