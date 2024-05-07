Canada 'Should Not Allow Intimidation By Radical Elements': India On Float In Malton

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India on Tuesday hit out at Canada after Khalistan floats were seen in Malton, saying that democratic countries \"should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression\".In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said,“Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilized society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression.”He also added that India has repeatedly raised“strong concerns” about violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against the Modi government read: Jaishankar 'entitled to his opinion': Canadian minister slams EAM's remark over Hardeep Singh Nijjar rowLast year, a float depicting the assassination of India's Prime Minister was used in a procession, Jaiswal said adding that the display of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada threatening violence against them the Nagar Kirtan parade in Malton last year, floats of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were floated by Sikh extremists, demonstrating to sentence him for the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar read: Justin Trudeau says 'rule-of-law' after 3 arrested for Nijjar killing, Jaishankar says 'internal politics'Inflammatory speeches were delivered by Dal Khalsa's Paramjit Mand and Avtar Singh Pannu, declared a terrorist by the Indian security agencies, at the six-km Nagar Kirtan. One of the floats displayed a map of Khalistan.“We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear,” the statement read read: India-Canada FTA talks unlikely to resume soonIndia“again” called upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada today, Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was entitled to his opinion in reaction to the criticism of the Justin Trudeau-led government following the arrest of three people linked to the killing of Nijjar.



