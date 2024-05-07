Can Swiss Rapper Nemo Crack The Eurovision Code?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) News that Switzerland is one of the favourites to win this year's Eurovision Song Contest has got a country used to Eurovision disappointment thinking the unthinkable. However, victory would raise several tricky questions.

“'La Suisse nul points, Switzerland zero points' – hardly any other event has hurt our national pride as much as the Eurovision Song Contest,” Swiss current affairs magazine Weltwoche lamented on Monday, three days before Nemo takes to the stage in Malmö, Sweden.

“Before Luca Hänni freed us from our eternal agony [coming fourth in 2019], we had to realise year after year what the rest of Europe thought of us: almost nothing.”

It's true that Switzerland has gone home pointless more than any other country (a record it actually shares with Austria and Norway), but those days are over – if you believe the Swiss media.

