Speaker Of Milli Majlis Meets Cubanunterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part her working visit to the Republic of Cuba, Speaker of
the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with President of the
National Assembly of People's Power Juan Esteban Lazo Hernández, Azernews reports.
Hernández welcomed the Azerbaijani Speaker warmly and thanked
her for her participation in the G77+China Summit in Cuba.
He touched upon friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Cuba and
mentioned warm welcome showed to Cuban Vice President Salvador
Antonio Valdes Mduring his visit to Azerbaijan this year.
According to him, the number of official visits from Cuba to
Azerbaijan has increased in recent years. Hernández highlighted his
country's appreciation of Azerbaijan's support for Cuba within
international organizations.
Mentioning the centenary of Heydar Aliyev celebrated in
Azerbaijan this year, Hernández recalled the friendly ties between
the Great Leader and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. Cuban
students who studied in Azerbaijan in 1970-80s were mentioned as
well as another token of the friendship between our peoples.
Hernandez said the Cuban Government is interested in developing
relations with Azerbaijan, especially as there is a great potential
here including fine opportunities for co-operation in health care,
agriculture and other areas.
Expressing gratitude for the hospitality she had received,
Speaker of the Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasised the
importance of the summit held in Cuba, adding that the G77 is an
important platform for promoting multilateral co-operation and
mutual support among the member states of the Group. Mrs Gafarova
also expressed confidence that her visit to Havana would serve to
strengthen friendship between the countries and peoples
further.
Gafarova pointed out that Azerbaijan and Cuba always support
each other within international organizations in general and in the
UN and the Non-Aligned Movement in particular. According to her,
Cuba has always voted for the initiatives of Azerbaijan as the NAM
Chair.
Saying then that the parliaments, too, played a role of their
own in the progress of inter-state relations, Sahiba Gafarova added
that the intensifying contacts between the friendship groups,
reciprocal visits and a regular dialogue serve as a bridge between
the two legislative assemblies.
Hernández was informed of the current situation in the region,
Azerbaijan's peace initiatives and Armenia's military-political
provocations. The head of the Cuban Parliament said that he is
aware of the situation in the region and that it was important to
restore peace and stability there.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.