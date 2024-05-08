ASE Records 0.2% Growth In Wednesday's Trading

Amman, May 8 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Wednesday's trading session with a 0.2 percent uptick, reaching 2,356 points.Trading activity saw the exchange of 2.3 million shares valued at JD3.9 million across 2,001 transactions.Analysis of closing prices revealed increases in shares for 31 companies, decreases for 18, and stability for 29 others.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.