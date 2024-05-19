Guerrillas Report Logistical Problems With Occupiers In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers have not yet begun to remove the remains of the S-400 systems damaged in a strike on an airfield in Crimea in April.

This may indicate their logistical problems, Ukrinform reports, citing a message from the ATES guerrilla movement in Telegram .

"An ATES agent found that the Russian Armed Forces have not started removing the scrap metal of the S-400, which was damaged by an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on 16 April. The remains of the equipment remain on the territory of the airfield, which indicates possible problems with logistics and resource management of the enemy," the post reads.

As reported, on the night of 16-17 April, the Ukrainian Defence Forces launched a missile attack on a military facility in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the attack damaged S-400 launchers, an air defence control centre, three radars, and airspace surveillance equipment "Fundament-M".