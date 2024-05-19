Charity Motorcycle Rally In Support Of Men's Health Was Held In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, bikers in classic costumes joined the global Gentleman's Ride campaign. The purpose of the motorcycle rally is to raise funds and draw attention to prostate cancer research and men's mental health.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

More than a hundred men and women in classic motorcycle suits started from the monument to Duke De Richelieu. In total, more than 100,000 bikers have registered for today's Gentleman's Ride, which is taking place simultaneously in 900 cities around the world.



































































According to the ride's ambassador, Sergey Sergienko, the funds raised at Gentleman's Ride around the world help the event's official charity partner, Movember, work on two important issues faced by men: mental health and prostate cancer. Such motorcycle rides have been organised in Odesa since 2018.

"Through this run, we tried to draw attention to the need to help men, primarily those with prostate cancer, as well as men's psychological disorders, suicidal tendencies, and the treatment of PTSD syndromes... We believe that the event is currently quite relevant in our country. Every year, thanks to this event, we managed to raise quite a lot of money. Nowadays, Ukrainians have other needs, but we must pay attention to men's needs," said Sergienko.

One of the participants of the run is a handmade craftswoman Nataliia.

"When I was 44, I decided to get on a motorbike. Now I am 47 and I regret that I discovered this lifestyle so late. This is my second time participating in the Gentleman's Ride motorcycle race. This is one of the most exciting motorcycle events in Odesa," says the woman.

Journalist Valentyn Dukovskyi has been riding a bike for two years. Today he took part in the ride for the first time.

"The money we raise today will be used, among other things, to treat PTSD in our military. The event is cool and useful, it draws people's attention to the problems of men," said Dukovskyi.

