Sir Paul Mccartney First UK Billionaire Musician

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sir Paul McCartney has become the first UK musician to become abillionaire, BBC reports citing the Sunday Times Rich List, Azernews reports.

The former Beatle, 81, boosted his wealth by £50m in the pastyear with touring, the lucrative value of his back catalogue andBeyoncé's cover of the classic track he wrote in 1968, Blackbird,helping him achieve the status.

Gopi Hinduja and his family were crowned the richest people inthe UK again, with their wealth hitting £37.2bn, the largestfortune ever recorded by the newspaper.

Sir Elton John, Lord Lloyd-Webber and David and Victoria Beckhamwere among some of the well-known names on the list, which hasminimum wealth entry of £350m.

This year's list of 350 individuals and families together held acombined wealth of £795.3bn, which the Sunday Times said was alarger sum than Poland's economy.