(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Football Association (FA) is introducing a new rule aimed tophase out deliberate heading in grassroots youth football gamesacross England, Azernews reports, citing BBC.

The new rule is aimed at under-11 games and below, and willcover all league, club and affiliated school matches.

This is the latest new rule from the FA around headers infootball.

Previously FA guidelines banned headers in practice and trainingsessions for children under the age of 12.

The rule has been introduced after the International FootballAssociation Board tested it out over two seasons.

It will start in the 2024-25 season with the ban in place in allunder-seven to under-nine matches, and then expand to the under-10level in 2025-2026, and the under-11s the season after.

With the new rule, deliberately heading the ball will mean theopposite team are awarded an indirect free-kick.

This will be taken at the point the ball was headed, or if inthe penalty area, the game will restart at the nearest sideline ofthe penalty area.

Lots of people are worried about how headers may affectfootballers' health.

Last year research found a link between football and anincreased risk of developing the brain condition, dementia.

The new rule is designed to reduce the risk of headinjuries.

The FA said: "Our aim is to also create more technicalopportunities for players with the ball at their feet, allow formore effective playing time, and to reduce the amount of time theball is in the air during a match."