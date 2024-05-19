Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: How To Check Name In Voter List - Follow These Steps

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on May 20 (Monday). Total 49 seats across 6 states and 2 Union Territories will be covered in the fifth phase the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

How to check name in voter list
It is advisable for all voters to check the electoral rolls to ensure their names are listed as an eligible voter in their constituency. This can be done by visiting the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Voters can look for their names using their Voter ID number. They can follow the following mentioned steps to check name in the voter list:
–Visit the Election Commission website
–Click on the elector menu available on the home page
–Scroll down to look for the option to "Search your name in the electoral roll"

Bihar govt school teacher tells students 'not to vote for Modi', jailed–If you have access to your EPIC no or Voter ID number, use that to search for your name in the list–If you do not have access to your EPIC then you can use the other options such as phone number or search by details–To use search by details you will need date of birth, district name, assembly, and a relative's information–If you are searching for a name in the electoral roll using details other than EPIC No., do make sure to note it down for future reference–The EPIC number can also be used to search for your polling station, and other relevant information like the details of the local polling officerAdditionally, voters can download a digital version of their Voter ID, using the EPIC number.



