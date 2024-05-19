State Department Confirms Its Intention To Confiscate Russian Assets In US In Favor Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Department has announced its intention to use the recently adopted law to confiscate Russian assets in the United States in favor of Ukraine.
According to Ukrinform, this is reported on the State Department's page on the social network X.
“Congress has given us the power to seize Russian assets in the U.S., and we intend to use it. We are working with G7 partners to see that Russia's immobilized sovereign assets are used to remedy the damage Putin continues to cause in Ukraine,” the statement reads. Read also:
Zelensky: Russian
military fails to achieve its goal of stretching our forces
As reported, European Parliament member Andrius Kubilius
said that the European Union should use the countermeasures tool provided for by UN legal norms to seize and use 300 billion euros of frozen Russian state assets, not just interest income from them, to protect and rebuild Ukraine.
