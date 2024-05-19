Al-Budaiwi Commends GCC JPPI's Pivotal Media Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi has hailed the GCC Joint Program Production Institution's for its role in developing media production of the Arabian Gulf States.

In statements during his visit to the Institution's headquarters in Kuwait Sunday, Al-Budaiwi also admired the institution's role in boosting the GCC media cooperation as well as its distinguished initiatives and programs to strengthen the common cultural identity of the Arabian Gulf states.

He spoke highly about the institution's professional and innovative production that promotes the values and traditions of the Gulf societies and raise GCC peoples' awareness.

Al-Budaiwi underlined the need for continuing cooperation for further success in the media domain to help materialize the GCC goal of achieving integration and unity among the Gulf countries. (end)

aah







MENAFN19052024000071011013ID1108232364