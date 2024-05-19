One Person Killed And Three Injured In Shelling Of Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 63-year-old man was killed and three other people were injured in the shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On May 19, at about 3:30 a.m., a 63-year-old man died as a result of a Russian strike on the city of Vovchansk. Also today, three more men were injured in Vovchansk due to shelling by the Armed Forces,” the statement reads.

Russians shellcommunity: one person killed and five injured

Residential buildings, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed in the city and the community's settlements. Pre-trial investigations have been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the prosecutor's office added.

As reported earlier, May 20 was declared a day of mourning in the Kharkiv region for the 11 people killed in the Kupiansk and Mala Danylivka communities.