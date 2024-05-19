Saka Misses Title-Chasing Arsenal's Clash With Everton

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Bukayo Saka was ruled out of title-chasing Arsenal's final game of the season against Everton after failing to recover from a muscle injury.

England forward Saka sustained the problem in Arsenal's 1-0 win at Manchester United last weekend.

Arsenal said the injury was only slight, but it was enough to stop Saka featuring in the match that will determine his side's destiny in the title race.

The influential Saka has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, including 16 in the league.

Chasing a first English title in 20 years, Mikel Arteta's side are two points behind leaders Manchester City.

The north Londoners will be crowned champions if they beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium and City fail to win at home to West Ham.

City are guaranteed to lift the trophy for an unprecedented fourth successive seasons if they defeat the Hammers.