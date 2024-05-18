Association For Advancing Automation To Hold Event For Humanoid Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The latest technology and application advances for humanoid robots will be the focus of the Humanoid Robot Forum hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) on Monday, October 7, at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The new educational conference will be held in conjunction with A3's successful Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference, sponsored by FedEx, on October 8-10, also at the Renasant Convention Center.

The previous Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference in Memphis in 2021 attracted over 650 industry leaders.

Jeff Burnstein, president of A3, says:“With all of the new developments in humanoid robots, we believe the timing is right for the industry's first humanoid robot forum.

“Our focus will be on the present state of the technology, current humanoid applications in logistics and manufacturing, and the future outlook for humanoids in industry as well as in our daily lives.”