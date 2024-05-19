Hneifat Signs Two Agreements To Implement Entrepreneurship Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) - Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, on Sunday signed two agreements to implement "Bara'em" project, "Formal job opportunities and promotion of entrepreneurship in Aqaba and Mafraq governorates," funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) in Amman.The project will implement its activities in the Mafraq and Aqaba governorates through ARCS, a Rome-based cultural and development organization, and Association of Volunteers in International Service (AVSI), according to a ministry statement.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hneifat said that the project's activities aim to modernize and enhance agricultural curricula to better align with the needs of emerging markets and fill skills gaps.The minister noted the project also aims to hold training courses in basic management of home-based, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and train beneficiaries in marketing, e-commerce, food manufacturing, packaging, health standards, and sustainable agricultural techniques and post-harvest techniques.