GCC Chief Express Concern Over Iranian Pres. Helicopter

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 19 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed on Sunday his concern and solidarity over reports regarding the fallen helicopter, carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

In a statement, the Secretary-General expressed hopes that the ongoing search and rescue operations would swiftly locate the Iranian leader and his accompanying delegation.

Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the Cooperation Council stands in solidarity with the government and people of Iran during this difficult time.

Iran State Television noted that the helicopter made a "hard landing" on its way back from East Azerbaijan Province, where President Raisi participated in the inauguration ceremony of a joint dam between Iran and Azerbaijan, with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev. (end)

fas







MENAFN19052024000071011013ID1108232363