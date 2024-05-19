Nouran Gohar, Diego Elias Win At CIB World Squash Championship

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)





In a stunning display of skill, Nouran Gohar and Diego Elias were crowned champions at the CIB World Squash Championship held at the Museum of Civilization. The event was graced by dignitaries including Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, and key figures from CIB Bank and Palm Sports.

Diego Elias, the Peruvian sensation ranked 4th globally, clinched the men's title with a decisive 3-0 win over Mostafa Asal, lasting 61 minutes. In the women's draw, Nouran Gohar of Palm Hills Club secured a 3-1 victory against Nour El Sherbini in an 81-minute battle.

The 2024 championship, a record-breaker with 128 players from 21 countries, was hosted at Palm Hills Sports Club and the Museum's glass court. With a prize pool of over EGP 50m, it marked the highest in the event's history, thanks to the sponsorship of CIB Bank and Palm Hills.

Ashraf Sobhy praised Egypt's capacity to host world-class events, a testament to its robust infrastructure and political support. He lauded the Egyptian squash champions for their consistent excellence and global standing.

Hussein Abaza, CEO of CIB Bank, took pride in the championship's success, reaffirming the bank's commitment to nurturing Egyptian squash talent and maintaining its global prominence.

Amr El Ganainy, Deputy CEO of CIB Bank, commended the athletes' stellar performances, which have been the driving force behind the bank's support for major squash events in Egypt.

Tarek Tantawy of Palm Hills underscored the club's commitment to promoting Egypt as a hub for international sports events and its dedication to supporting squash players in their journey towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Tarek Attia celebrated the championship's success and Palm Hills' ongoing efforts to uphold Egypt's squash dominance, thanks to the club's top-tier infrastructure suitable for global tournaments.

CIB's history of supporting squash includes sponsoring the PSA Women's World Championship and joint men's and women's championships, contributing to Egypt's stature in the sport.

This year's event, from May 8 to 15 at Palm Hills Club, reflects their strategic investment in sports, fostering Egyptian talent, and reinforcing Egypt's squash supremacy as they prepare for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.







