Kuwait enters contract to purchase 500 megawatts of electricity via GCC Electricity Interconnection Authority

(MENAFN) Haitham Al-Ali, the Acting Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, announced that Kuwait has entered into a contract to purchase 500 megawatts of electricity via the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Electricity Interconnection Authority. This agreement includes the acquisition of 300 megawatts from the Sultanate of Oman and 200 megawatts from Qatar.



Al-Ali explained to reporters that the contract was signed directly with the Gulf Interconnection Authority, which coordinates these transactions with Oman and Qatar on behalf of Kuwait. The GCC Electricity Interconnection Authority oversees the management of a transmission system that integrates the power grids of all six member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. This strategic move is part of Kuwait's efforts to enhance its electricity supply and ensure a stable energy flow, leveraging the interconnected power infrastructure of the GCC region.

