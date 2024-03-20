Smoothies Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Smoothies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smoothies market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Smoothies Market:

The

global smoothies market size reached US$ 16.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Smoothies are blended beverages made from a mix of fruits, vegetables, liquids such as milk or juice, and often additional ingredients such as protein powders, herbs, and supplements. They come in various types, including fruit smoothies, green smoothies, and others that might incorporate grains or nuts. These nutrient-rich drinks offer several advantages, such as providing essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, supporting health and wellness, and serving as convenient meal replacements or snacks. Additionally, they cater to a wide range of dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, making them a versatile choice for consumers seeking wholesome and nutritious food options.

Global Smoothies Market Trends:

The global market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising consumer focus on health and wellness, particularly post the global health crisis. Along with this, the increasing demand for convenient, nutritious, and quick meal options is propelling the popularity of smoothies. Trends such as the incorporation of superfoods, organic ingredients, and plant-based alternatives are shaping the market dynamics. In addition, the expansion of fitness and wellness culture has further elevated the demand for protein-enriched and functional smoothies, aligning with the consumers' dietary and lifestyle preferences.

The market is also witnessing a surge in home-prepared smoothies, fueled by the growing availability of smoothie-making equipment and the preference for homemade, customizable options. Innovations in packaging, flavors, and functional ingredients are attracting a broader consumer base and fostering market expansion. Moreover, the emphasis on clean labels and sustainability is prompting manufacturers to adopt transparent practices and eco-friendly packaging, aligning with the changing consumer expectations and contributing to the market's growth trajectory.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Global Smoothies Industry are Given Below:



Smoothie King

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Suja Juice

Innocent Drinks

Bolthouse Farms

Jamba Juice Company

Ella's Kitchen Ltd.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc Tropical Smoothie Café



Key Market Segmentation:









Breakup by Product:



Dairy-Based Fruit-Based



Breakup by Consumption Pattern:



Out of Home At Home



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Restaurants and Smoothie Bars

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores Others



Breakup by Packaging Material:



Plastic

Paper

Glass Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



