Government Approves Bylaw On Licensing Petroleum Sector-Related Activities


5/19/2024 3:03:04 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 19 (Petra) --The Council of Ministers Sunday approved the reasons for a draft bylaw amending for licensing activities related to the petroleum derivatives sector for 2024.
The draft bylaw comes due to activities related to the petroleum derivatives sector practised without specifying the fees that must be collected. Therefore the matter requires specifying fees for these activities.
The Council appointed Mahmoud Shaalan as Secretary-General of the Economic and Social Council.

MENAFN19052024000117011021ID1108232184


Jordan News Agency

