Decobuild 2024 showcases cutting-edge housing services & smart home systems

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, May 17, 2024:

Kicking off its second day with fervour, the Decoration, Interior Design, and Building Material Exhibition "Decobuild 2024" continues to draw attention at the Dubai World Trade Centre with its innovative showcase of government housing projects and cutting-edge home solutions.

Organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Leader Events Management, the event offers a deep dive into the latest trends in smart home technology, sustainability, and advanced design solutions, aligning with global standards and innovations in the construction industry.

The exhibition features a series of comprehensive awareness-raising and educational programmes and workshops in both Arabic and English. These sessions are tailored for citizens and visitors planning to build their homes or engage in finishing and decoration work, delivered by a cadre of seasoned experts and specialists in housing, interior design, and engineering consultancy.

Haitham Al Khaja, Director of Communication and Marketing at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, noted that these workshops were held as part of the Establishment's ongoing efforts to develop Dubai's housing sector and support the UAE's sustainability objectives. "By integrating modern technologies, we are not only focusing on creating green and environmentally friendly buildings but also enhancing their quality, performance, and efficiency. This ultimately improves the quality of life for our citizens through innovative solutions," he stated.

One such workshop titled "Understanding Smart Systems and Choosing the Right One" delved into the features of smart homes, which incorporate internal sensors, remote controls, and advanced applications connected via the Internet. They offer residents enhanced comfort, safety, and time efficiency while promoting environmental sustainability through the utilization of renewable energies, notably solar power.

Throughout the exhibition, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment showcases its key services, projects, and initiatives aimed at ensuring citizens' well-being and stability. These include housing services, financial assistance, and support services for the engineering sector.

During a workshop, the Sharjah Housing Programme shed light on the progress of the "Esnad Initiative." This initiative is designed to assist those eligible for housing support who have faced challenges in starting construction due to factors like difficulties in securing affordable and quality designs, or personal constraints related to work, health, or social conditions.

The event, concluding on Sunday evening, also features a series of programmes focusing on various aspects, including guidelines for prospective homeowners, tips on budget calculation for construction projects, and demonstrations of housing unit designs tailored to accommodate different family sizes.





