Brace For Hotter Days Ahead As Temperatures Are Forecast To Reach Mid-40S

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Temperatures in Qatar are set to rise further in the coming days, said Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) on its weather forecast today, May 19.

"A gradual rise in temperatures is expected, reaching its peak at the end of this week, with highs reaching the mid-forties across various regions of the country," the QMD said.

In a post on social media, QMD shared an image showing some parts of the country where temperatures are projected to reach 45°C.

In Doha, the temperature tomorrow (May 20) is expected to range between 28°C and 39°C, while temperatures can go up to 40°C in Messaid and Abu Samra areas.

There will be slight dust at some places, said QMD. In addition, marine warning is in effect due to expected strong wind and high sea in northern areas.

Everyone is advised to use caution, avoid marine activities, and direct sunlight.