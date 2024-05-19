In May, UK Sent Ukraine 80 Missiles For Air Defense, 20 More On Their Way

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will receive a hundred missiles for air defense from the UK in May, Defense Minister Grant Shapps said.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by The Sun .

“Since the beginning of May, the United Kingdom has sent 80 air defense missiles to Ukraine, and another 20 will be delivered by June,” the report says.

In addition, Shapps noted that the amount of British military aid to Ukraine in 2024 will amount to 3 billion pounds.

According to him, a new offensive by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region should be a“wake-up call” for Western countries.

“Warm words are not enough. Every nation that values their freedom must step-up and provide what they can, as quickly as they can, to ensure the Ukrainian Armed Forces can fight off the illegal invasion,” Grant Shapps saisd.

