Saudi King To Undergo Treatment For Lung Infection

(MENAFN- IANS) Riyadh, May 20 (IANS) The Saudi Royal Court has announced that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will undergo treatment for a lung infection.
He underwent medical examinations on Sunday at the Royal Clinics of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah due to high temperature and joint pain, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Saudi king was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah on April 24 for a routine health checkup.
MENAFN19052024000231011071ID1108232566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.