Iran's Supreme Leader Issues Statement Over Presidential Helicopter Crash

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iran's Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared on Iranian television with a statement about the crash of a helicopter carrying Iranian President

Ebrahim Raisi.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Sky New .

He said "there will be no disturbances" to the running of the country and people should not be worried or anxious.



State TV had earlier stopped all its regular programming to show prayers being held for Mr Raisi across the country.



As reported, Reuters, citing Iranian media, reported that a helicopter with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on board had made a hard landing.

Subsequently, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the helicopter that crashed was carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of the East Malek Rahmati, the head of the Friday prayer in Tabriz Hojatoleslam Al-Hashem and others.