Fils and Aion Announce Strategic Partnership to help financial institutions integrate ESG principles into services across the Middle East

(MENAFN- Ecology Media) Fils, a pioneering force in climate-positive transactions, empowering businesses of all sizes to embed climate positivity into transactions using their APIs, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Aion, a leader in digital banking solutions. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to set new standards in sustainable finance, leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive meaningful change in the financial industry across the MENA region.



Leveraging the combined strengths of Aion’s technical proficiency and Fils's API-first platform, financial institutions will be able to seamlessly integrate multiple products and customised solutions that are focused on sustainability and climate action, helping to ensure substantial business value and user engagement.



Together Fils and Aion will work to deliver a range of initiatives for banking clients, including ESG scoring systems, sustainable investment platforms, and green financial products, designed to support sustainable economic growth and social welfare. These initiatives are expected to launch in the coming months, with both companies working closely to ensure their success.



"This partnership with Aion represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to help banks embed ESG values at the core of financial services," said Nameer Khan, CEO of Fils. "Together, we are poised to introduce innovative solutions that will empower consumers and businesses alike to make more informed, responsible financial decisions that are not only good for customers but for the planet as well. "



Ashar Nazim, Aion Group CEO, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating ‘Today we launch our ground-breaking Green APIs from Aion platform. People and businesses in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the larger MENA region can now conveniently spend, save and transact in a manner that is beautifully aligned to their ESG values. Joining forces with Fils will accelerate this momentum.”



Founded in 2017, Aion Group is working with banks, corporates and fintechs across KSA and GCC to introduce AI-enabled instant financial solutions quickly and in a cost effective manner. Aion has partnered with the world’s best innovators to bring state-of-the-art consumer digital banking, corporate digital banking, SME instance finance and open banking solutions for its enterprise clients in Saudi and across the GCC.



“Equipping banks with the necessary fintech infrastructure to roll out ESG-centric services lays the groundwork for fostering both environmental and financial health throughout the Middle East” added Nameer Khan. “Our enthusiasm for this venture is amplified by our work with Aion Digital, whose steadfast commitment to climate action mirrors our own.”



This partnership represents just one of the significant strides Fils has made in the ESG fintech sector since launching five months ago. Following a focus on first ensuring market connectivity is established, Fils has demonstrated remarkable growth and a significant impact on the climate infrastructure market. Fils has successfully inked deals with leading financial institutions across almost every country in the MENA region, facilitating the delivery of ESG-focused solutions to millions of customers.



Fils’s impressive roster of top-tier partners includes notable names such as Mashreq Bank, Telr, Cashin, and e& Enterprise, among others. This rapid expansion and collaboration underscores Fils's commitment to integrating ESG principles into financial services, further cementing its reputation as a trailblazer in the space. Additionally, Fils's innovative approach to climate-positive transactions has garnered recognition, being listed as one of the top climate tech companies to watch in the Middle East by esteemed organisations such as PwC and Arabian Gulf Business Insight.



