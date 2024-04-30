Constituency Watch: In Raigad, Kunbi & Muslim Votes Can Decide The Fates Of Sunil Tatkare & Anant Geete

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The Raigad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, which was created in 2008 after the implementation of the delimitation exercise, is witnessing a direct contest between NCP nominee and former minister Sunil Tatkare and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former Union Minister Anant Geete.

From the first elections held in Raigad in 2009 till 2014, Geete, as a Shiv Sena (undivided) nominee, had emerged victorious before losing the polls in 2019, when Tatkare got the better of him.

However, they both face a peculiar challenge this time as there are two other candidates named Sunil Tatkare, and three nominees named Anant Geete in the fray!

Raigad goes to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

Tatkare and Geete are pitted against each other after both the Shiv Sena and NCP split in June 2022 and July 2023, respectively. This has changed the local equations as Tatkare is banking on the support of the BJP, a section of which was initially reluctant to back him, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, apart from his party's network.

On top of it, Tatkare is riding on the Narendra Modi wave, confident of encashing the networks of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar to increase his vote share.

However, Tatkare this time faces a huge challenge in seeking votes from the minority community, which has supported him throughout his political journey.

Tatkare is finding it difficult to counter the argument put forward by a section of the voters 'Vote for Tatkare' means 'Vote for PM Modi'. They are expressing their inability to support Tatkare despite thanking him and his family for their unstinted support for more than three decades.

However, Tatkare claims that Muslim and other minority voters will support him as the NCP has not compromised on the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Phule, B.R. Ambedkar, and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj.

On the other hand, Geete, who is being targeted by the ruling MahaYuti for being 'inactive' as an MP besides being branded as 'anti-Muslim', is riding on the strong network of Shiv Sena (UBT) even after the split in the party. He also enjoys the support of the Peasants and Workers Party of India, the Congress and the NCP (SP).

Geete hopes to cash in on the support of the minority voters who back his party and also on the 'sympathy' factor tilted towards party chief Uddhav Thackeray to checkmate Tatkare.

Tatkare comes from the Hindu Gawli community, while Geete represents the Kunbi community.

While Tatkare hopes to mobilise support from almost all sections of society, including the minorities, by playing the development plank, Geete is confident to garner maximum support from the Kunbis, Marathas, OBCs, and the minorities.

During campaigning, both Tatkare and Geete are raising the core issues such as development, employment, and agricultural growth.

Of the 16,53,935 voters in Raigad, 8,13,515 are males and 8,40,416 are females. A high percentage of the voters -- 60 per cent -- belongs to the OBCs, followed by Scheduled Castes (10 per cent), Scheduled Tribes (9 per cent), and Marathas (6-7 per cent).

However, political observers feel that despite this caste combination, the Muslims and Kunbis will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of Tatkare and Geete.

Despite the Raigad district being declared a chemical and petrochemical zone, the development of allied industries failed to scale a new high.

Geete, however, claims that the Panvel-Alibag railway line, which he had proposed and has been now sanctioned by the Centre, would help transform the district, paving the way for employment generation and new investment opportunities.

Besides, the completion of the long pending Mumbai-Goa highway, which has missed several deadlines, is expected to bring in new investments.

Geete also blames Tatkare for doing 'little' to take forward the developmental works during his five-year term.

He is confident that with a 'change' in the government at the Centre, and after his victory in the elections, he would be in a position to take the constituency to a new high.

However, Tatkare says despite remaining an MP for three terms, besides being a Union Minister, Geete did not do much to speed up industrialisation, road construction or expansion of the railway network in the constituency.

He also claims that many development plans are being implemented because of his initiatives in the last five years, including the amendment in the CRZ rules in the Guhagar tehsil.

He further points out that despite Geete hailing from the Kunbi community, he has not done any substantial work for them.

Instead, it was Deputy CM Ajit Pawar who announced funding for the community that was not included in the annual budget, he says.

Tatkare also claims that with NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha polls, the development process will get a further boost.

Of the six Assembly segments in Raigad, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena represents Alibag, Mahad, and Dapoli, while Pen is represented by the BJP, Shrivardhan by the NCP where Tatkare's daughter Aditi Tatkare is the legislator, while the Guhagar Assembly segment is represented by the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The presence of five MahaYuti legislators is a major strength for Tatkare, though Geete is optimistic about his victory banking on the support of the people.

In 2019, Tatkare polled 4,86,968 votes against Geete's 4,55,530 votes. In 2014, Tatkare lost to Geete by a paltry margin of 2,110 votes.

