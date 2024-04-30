Qatarenergy Announces Petrol, Diesel Prices For May 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for Premium and Super petrol and diesel for the month of May.

It has decided to maintain stable fuel prices with Premium costing QR1.95 per litre, while Super grade petrol is priced at QR2.10 per litre.

Meanwhile Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre in the coming month.



Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list.

