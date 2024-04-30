India asks for instant de-escalation amid Israel-Iran tensions

(MENAFN) India has issued a call for "immediate de-escalation" amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, emphasizing the need for restraint and diplomacy to avert further violence. The statement from India's Foreign Ministry comes in the wake of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel following an airstrike on its consulate in Damascus, Syria, which resulted in the deaths of seven officers from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, including two generals.



Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the region, India underscored the importance of all parties exercising restraint and refraining from actions that could exacerbate tensions. The Indian government affirmed its commitment to closely monitoring developments and maintaining contact with the Indian diaspora in the affected regions through its diplomatic missions.



In response to the reported seizure of the Israeli-operated container ship, MSC Aries, by the IRGC in the Persian Gulf, India revealed that 17 out of the 25 crew members aboard the vessel are Indian nationals. Efforts are underway to engage with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels to ensure the safety, well-being, and prompt release of the Indian crew members.



Prior to these developments, India had issued a travel advisory cautioning its citizens against traveling to Iran or Israel and advising those residing in the two countries to exercise utmost caution and limit their movements. The advisory reflects India's commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of its citizens in the face of heightened tensions in the region.



Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Iran launched a barrage of over 200 kamikaze drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles towards Israel, with most intercepted before reaching Israeli airspace. While some missiles reportedly caused minor damage upon reaching their targets, the overall impact of the attack remains a subject of ongoing assessment.



As the situation continues to unfold, India reiterates its call for de-escalation and urges all parties to prioritize dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts to prevent further destabilization in the region. The Indian government remains committed to engaging with relevant stakeholders to promote stability and security in the Middle East.

