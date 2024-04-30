Canadian firm faces fire over mocking Indian customer`s name

(MENAFN) dbrand, a Canadian company renowned for its device accessories, has found itself embroiled in controversy following allegations of racism directed towards an Indian customer who voiced dissatisfaction with a product. The incident unfolded when Bhuwan Chitransh, a Netherlands-based software engineer hailing from Pune, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express disappointment over the quality of a dbrand MacBook skin, citing color degradation within a mere two months of use.



In a shocking response to Chitransh's complaint, dbrand allegedly made a derogatory comment regarding the customer's last name, prompting swift condemnation from netizens, particularly within the Indian community. The disparaging remark sparked outrage, with Chitransh highlighting the perceived insensitivity towards Indian customers and even tagging prominent Indian political figures in his response.



The ensuing backlash on social media compelled dbrand to issue an apology to Chitransh, accompanied by an offer of USD10,000 as a gesture of goodwill. However, the company simultaneously defended its longstanding practice of engaging in humorous banter with customers on social media, indicating a reluctance to discontinue the practice entirely.



Despite acknowledging the egregious nature of the comment and expressing regret, dbrand initially refrained from deleting the offending post, prompting further criticism from prominent figures such as tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Brownlee decried the post's continuation as causing "unnecessary" harm, urging the company to take swift action.



While dbrand's apology and compensation offer sought to mitigate the fallout, many social media users, particularly Indians, remained skeptical of the company's sincerity. Calls for legal action and boycotts proliferated online, with some individuals advocating for sustained repercussions to hold the company accountable for its actions.



The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of cultural sensitivity and respectful communication in the digital age, highlighting the potential consequences of flippant remarks on social media platforms. As dbrand grapples with the fallout from its misstep, the incident underscores the imperative for companies to prioritize inclusivity, empathy, and accountability in their interactions with customers from diverse backgrounds.

