Make Mother's Day Marvellous In Singapore With Sweet Deals & Premium Gifts On Ishopchangi

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2024 - From 26 April to 12 May 2024, non-travellers can elevate their Mother's Day celebrations with iShopChangi , the ultimate destination for gifts that truly make a statement. Step beyond the predictable flowers and chocolates and explore a curated selection of gifts, including high-end fashion accessories, wines and spirits, and more, from premium brands such as La Mer , Emporio Armani, Luvenus , and Albert Bichot . But that's not all! Show your appreciation in style by having each gift elegantly packaged with iShopChangi's exclusive gift-wrapping services and personalised with a custom "Thank You" card. And for those last-minute gifting conundrums, on-demand delivery services guarantee that even eleventh-hour surprises are delivered swiftly to spread joy right on time.









Celebrate mum in style with iShopChangi's Mother's Day extravaganza

Cherish Mum with Gift-Wrapped Surprises & Sweet Notes



This Mother's Day, make her feel exceptionally cherished with thoughtfully selected gifts that speak from the heart. And for just an additional S$5, elevate your gift with iShopChangi's luxurious gift wrapping service *. Choose from a selection of gift boxes to perfectly encase your present, and add a personal touch with a special-edition "Thank You" card designed to convey your deepest appreciation.



*Visit iShopChangi's website for full terms and conditions.



Spoil Your Mum with Exclusive Mother's Day Treats and Online Deals



Mark your calendars! From 26 April to 12 May 2024, forget the run-of-the-mill stuff and cart out with options that truly resonate with your mother's unique tastes-be it chic fashion must-haves, refined wines and spirits , luxurious beauty products , or the latest tech gadgets.



Unlock exclusive savings with these promo codes*.





Mother's Day Sale (For Non-Travellers Only)

From 26 April - 12 May 2024

Code

Description

MOMDAY12

12% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$30

MOMDAY15

15% off* min. spend S$550, capped at S$100



*Product exclusions and T&Cs applyTech Treats for the Modern MumElevate your status to 'Favourite Child' this Mother's Day with gifts that blend sophistication and functionality. Sweep mum off her feet with electronics like the sleek Dyson V8 SlimTM Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner , now available for S$489. And for the mum who loves staying connected, the new Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a must-have, offering top-tier performance and crystal-clear photos.Beauty Essentials for the Glamorous MumFor the mum who religiously indulges in self-care, dazzle her with the [Mother's Day Gift Set I] Collagen Diamond 10's + Red Dates Bird's Nest Gift Set 8's + JellyBoost Collagen 15's, a true elixir of health by Kinohimitsu , available for S$105 at 29% off. Rejuvenate her skin with the Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Daily Routine Set . To gift her the luxury of perfect hair days, consider the Dyson SupersonicTMHair Dryer HD15 in Prussian Blue/Rich Coppe , a steal at S$689. Further enhance her beauty routine with the Ya-Man Photo Plus Prestige SS for S$917, complete with a 57% discount, and add a touch of glamour with the Bobbi Brown Minis Makeup Set for just S$55 thanks to the massive 50% slashed off.Jet-Set Joys for the Globetrotting MumFor the mum who reigns supreme in the skies and at the terminals, the SAM Evoa Spinner 55/20 from Samsonite is the queen-status gift that helps her traverse the globe in style. Priced at S$568.81, this minimalistic, hard-side luggage offers sleek functionality and robust durability, ensuring she travels comfortably and fashionably.Little Indulgences for the Classy MumMums often insist they don't need anything, but we all know better. So, why not delight her with unexpected treasures she'll adore? To cater to sophisticated tastes, consider the Emporio Armani Women's Two-Hand Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watc , priced at S$570.07, a blend of classic elegance and modern style. For the jewellery-loving mum, the Luvenus 18K Natural Diamond Necklace , a stunning piece at S$802, will certainly make her swoon. And for a cosy and chic addition, wrap her in luxury with the Kashkha Soft Multicolour Luxe Cashmere Wool , going for S$159.If you are looking to raise a glass on this special day, grab a bottle of red wine like the Albert Bichot Vosne-Romanee Premier Cru "Les Malconsorts" 2018 . At S$333 per bottle after a 10% discount, this rich wine is the ideal companion for every connoisseur.Need a quick Mother's Day solution? Embrace the convenience of iShopChangi's on-demand delivery service . Available for selected gifts, this service ensures that last-minute surprises are delivered within just four hours of order confirmation. Yours to leverage from 10am to 6pm SGT, Monday to Saturday, it's the perfect way to make sure that even the most last-minute tokens of appreciation arrive promptly to celebrate mum. Great for when you're pressed for time but still want to make a big impression.Dive into Mother's Day shopping at Changi, where thoughtful gifting meets grand rewards. Spend S$50 or more using Changi Pay on iShopChangi to not only delight in premium products and enjoy S$10 off as a new sign-up but also quadruple your chances of winning big in the Changi Millionaire draw, with prizes including S$1 million or even a Porsche Macan!There's more for newcomers! For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code <> at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase.Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centr . No minimum spend is required.