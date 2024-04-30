Lithuanian Companies Exported EUR 130 Million Worth Of Military Goods To Russia - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2022-2023, Lithuanian companies exported dual-use goods to Russia worth at least EUR 130 million using sanctions circumvention schemes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT .

Between March 2022 and August 2023, Lithuanian companies shipped Western-made goods with potential military use under the guise of exports to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and other states close to the Kremlin.

According to LRT's investigation, chips, bearings, antennas, capacitors, radio navigation devices, semiconductors and other dual-use goods that were "exported" to third countries actually ended up in Russia. This scheme was stopped when Lithuania banned the transit of certain goods to third countries.

It is reported that 70 companies have repeatedly exported sanctioned goods. One of them, the Klaipeda-based transportation company Zetemzeja, shipped American-made microchips. The logistics company Delamode Baltics, which has provided services to the Lithuanian Armed Forces, the State Border Guard Service, and the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant in the past, may have acted as an intermediary in at least 10 shipments of dual-use goods to Russia via Georgia. These included bearings, electronics, processors, and other equipment. The company denies this information.

According to LRT, among the alleged exporters of the so-called "battlefield items" are companies that have been operating without a director for five years, do not submit financial reports, and are in the process of liquidation.

As reported at the end of last year, LTG Cargo, a freight transport company of the Lithuanian Railways Group, appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office to investigate the violation of international sanctions during the export of luxury cars to third countries, which end up in Russia. Based on an internal investigation, the company suggested that the cars allegedly destined for third countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Georgia, and Turkmenistan - were actually being transported to Russia .

