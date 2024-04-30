Rajkummar, Triptii Wrap Up Their 'Parivarik' Film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The makers of the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer '97 per cent parivarik' film titled 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' have wrapped up the shoot of the movie.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this upcoming blockbuster promises to be a rollercoaster ride back to the swinging 90s.

On April 16, Rajkummar shared the title poster of the movie, which had a tagline in Hindi: "97 per cent parivarik."

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raaj, and Vimal Lahoti.

The music is by Sachin and Jigar.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films, in association with ThinkInk Picturez, present a Wakaoo Film production.

The movie will release in theaters on October 11.

On the work front, Rajkummar also has 'Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne', 'Mr And Mrs Mahi,' and 'Stree 2' in the pipeline.

Triptii was last seen as Zoya in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'. She has 'Bad Newz' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' in her kitty.