BJP's Ally MGP Blames Congress For Closure Of Mining Activities In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 30 (IANS) BJP's ally MGP on Tuesday held Congress responsible for the closure of mining activities and the status of Mhadei and "double tracking".

MGP's senior leader and Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, while addressing a press conference after the meeting of NDA, said that the people of Goa need to examine who has made mistakes in the past.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP State President Sadanand Tanavade were also present.

Dhavalikar was dropped from cabinet in the last term (2017 to 2022) after his two MLAs split from the regional party and joined the BJP then. To retaliate, senior politician Sudin Dhavalikar had supported Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, which helped grand old party's candidate Francisco Sardinha to win from the South Goa seat.

However, after the 2022 assembly election, Dhavalikar was inducted in Sawant's cabinet and now supports both Lok Sabha candidates of the BJP.

"Whatever Congress is saying (allegations) has no meaning. We are winning both seats. Shripad Naik will win with a margin of one lakh votes, while South Goa candidate Pallavi Dempo will win more than 40,000 votes," Dhavalikar said.

"People of Goa should check the history to know who was responsible for the Mhadei diversion and closure of mining. You need to know who had done irregularities in mining and people involved in it. There was a cap of 38 million tonnes on iron ore, who increased it to 62 million tonnes?," Dhavalikar questioned, blaming Congress.

He said that the Detailed Project Report of double tracking was done before 2012. "Congress has put these points in their local manifesto. Actually, they are responsible for the closure of mining," Dhavalikar said.