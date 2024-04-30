The Bliss Group Opens In London

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON – US marketing communications agency The Bliss Group has made its first international expansion, opening a London office to service professional services, financial services, healthcare and impact clients in the UK and Europe.



The 50-year-old agency, which is part of the Next Practices Group and has offices in New York, New Jersey and Austin, has grown by more than 60% over the past five years and now has a team of 105. The group's clients include BDO and CVS Health.



Bliss Group SVP Miles Hill (pictured, right), who has been with the agency for nearly 10 years and recently returned to his native London, will oversee the agency's growth in UK and European markets. The agency has also appointed Charlotte Chadwick (left) as associate director in London.



Chadwick previously founded and ran her own corporate communications consultancy supporting clients ranging from FTSE 100 organisations to fast-growth start-ups and has held in-house roles at professional services organisations including heading up global PR for sustainability consultancy Anthesis and legal giant DWF.



The Bliss Group CEO Cortney Stapleton said the move meant European clients would be able to access the firm's innovation, research and analytics, thought leadership and executive visibility, brand strategy, media relations, content development and digital marketing capabilities.



He said:“As the second largest financial services hub in the world and a growing centre for healthcare innovation, London is a logical place for Bliss to deepen its presence and better support clients with an international footprint. We are excited to engage with new companies looking for creative ways to drive impact through insight while continuing to support our United States-based partners.”



The agency will work with London-based members of other Next Practices Group firms – including the group's most addition, strategic communications agency Williams Nicolson, in which it took a minority stake earlier this month.

